X2M Connect Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

The latest update is out from X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ).

X2M Connect Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 602,031 convertible notes and 80,560,930 call options expiring in 2028. This move is likely to impact the company’s financial structure and could influence its market positioning by potentially increasing its capital base and enhancing liquidity options for stakeholders.

More about X2M Connect Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.57M

