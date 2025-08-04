X2M Connect Limited Faces Suspension of X2MO Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

X2M Connect Limited ( (AU:X2M) ) has issued an announcement.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the immediate suspension of a specific class of its securities, coded X2MO, from quotation on the ASX. This suspension is due to pending compliance with certain listing rules, and it only affects the mentioned security class, leaving other securities of the company unaffected.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.57M

