X1 Esports Issues New Stock Options

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. has granted 360,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, each option allowing the purchase of one common share at $0.35 for the next five years. These grants are replacements for an equal number of options recently surrendered and cancelled by the holders, in line with the company’s March announcement. The move is part of the company’s efforts to compensate for the cancelled options and to acknowledge additional professional services provided.

