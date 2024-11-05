Wynn Resorts Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Wynn Resorts Limited ( (WYNN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wynn Resorts Limited presented to its investors.

Wynn Resorts Limited is a prominent player in the global hospitality and gaming industry, known for its luxury hotel and casino properties located in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston, among other locations. In its third quarter 2024 earnings report, Wynn Resorts reported operating revenues of $1.69 billion, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. The company also managed to significantly reduce its net loss to $32.1 million, compared to $116.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Key financial highlights include a decrease in Adjusted Property EBITDAR to $527.7 million, slightly down from $530.4 million in the previous year. Wynn Macau saw a notable increase in operating revenues by $56.9 million, while Las Vegas operations experienced a decline of $11.8 million. Despite the mixed results, the company continues to invest in growth, with construction advancing rapidly on the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE.

Further, Wynn Resorts announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per share and an increase in its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company also reported significant developments in its debt financing activities, including extending maturity dates for certain loans and issuing new senior notes.

Looking ahead, Wynn Resorts remains optimistic about its long-term prospects. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and capital management initiatives, as it continues to fortify its leadership position in the global gaming and hospitality sector.