WuXi AppTec Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

An announcement from WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ) is now available.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on July 28, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2359) stock is a Hold with a HK$51.00 price target.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing comprehensive laboratory and manufacturing services to support the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries globally.

Average Trading Volume: 6,880,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$238.4B

