Wuling Motors Updates Future Financial Agreements

Wuling Motors Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of its New Energy Framework Agreement for 2025, continuing its connected transactions with Wuling New Energy. Additionally, the company has revised the annual cap for Technical Support Services for the year 2024 due to a rescheduling of electric vehicle deliveries, anticipating increased transactions. These developments are in compliance with the Listing Rules and will entail specific reporting and shareholder approval processes.

