Wuhan Youji Announces Special Dividend Payout

Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. is set to reward its shareholders with a special dividend of RMB0.4823 per share, totaling approximately RMB45 million, to be paid on November 15, 2024. Shareholders on the company’s register by October 29, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which will be distributed in Hong Kong dollars at the prevailing exchange rate. The company’s share register will be closed from October 25 to October 29, 2024, for dividend entitlement determination.

