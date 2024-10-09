Wuhan Youji Announces Special Dividend Payment

Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. (HK:2881) has released an update.

Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. has declared a special dividend of RMB 0.4823 per share, which will be paid to shareholders at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.10172, amounting to HKD 0.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date is set for 23 October 2024 with the dividend payment to be made on 15 November 2024. This marks a new announcement for the company and is of interest to shareholders and potential investors tracking special dividends and company performance.

