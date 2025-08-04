WT Financial Group Reports 21% Increase in FY2025 Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

WT Financial Group Ltd. ( (AU:WTL) ) has shared an update.

WT Financial Group Limited reported a 21% increase in underlying net profit before tax for FY2025, reaching $5.4 million. The company saw a 16.5% rise in revenue and other income, totaling $216.1 million, and a 17.2% increase in gross profit. Operating cash flow improved to $5.8 million, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 22.3% to $9.8 million. The results indicate strong financial performance and growth potential, positioning WTL favorably within the financial advisory industry. The company plans to release its audited financial statements by mid-September 2025, with no material variances expected from the indicative results.

More about WT Financial Group Ltd.

WT Financial Group Limited is one of the largest financial adviser networks in Australia, offering wealth management, retirement planning, and personal risk insurance advice through around 400 privately-owned advice practices. The company operates under subsidiaries such as Wealth Today, Sentry Advice, Synchron Advice, and Millennium3. Additionally, its B2C division, Spring Financial Group, provides financial advice services directly to wholesale and retail clients. WTL has also formed a joint venture, WTL & MWP Investco Pty Ltd, with Merchant Wealth Partners to provide growth capital to financial advice practices.

Average Trading Volume: 121,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.48M

See more insights into WTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue