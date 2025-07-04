Wrkr Ltd Extends Partnership with MUFG to Enhance AustralianSuper’s Digital Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wrkr Ltd ( (AU:WRK) ).

Wrkr Ltd has extended its strategic partnership with MUFG Retirement Solutions to deliver a comprehensive digital platform for AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation fund. This collaboration aims to enhance AustralianSuper’s Clearing House, Gateway, and Digital Employer Services, aligning with upcoming Payday Super reforms and improving efficiency and compliance. The partnership is expected to set a new benchmark in digital employer services, offering streamlined onboarding, contribution processing, and integrated compliance functionalities. The initiative supports Wrkr’s revenue targets and includes a three-year initial term with automatic renewal options.

More about Wrkr Ltd

Wrkr Ltd is an innovator in digital workforce compliance solutions, focusing on enhancing efficiency and compliance in superannuation administration. The company provides digital platforms that streamline employer and employee experiences, optimizing workflows and improving operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 518,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$153.3M

