Wrap Technologies Appoints New CFO Jerry Ratigan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wrap Technologies ( (WRAP) ) has provided an update.

On June 23, 2025, Wrap Technologies appointed Gerald ‘Jerry’ Ratigan as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in financial strategy and operations, Ratigan brings a wealth of expertise to the company, having previously held significant roles in various sectors, including gaming and fintech. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to align Wrap’s financial operations with its long-term strategy and to drive product scale and market interest. Additionally, Louis Springer was promoted to Vice President of Finance, highlighting Wrap’s focus on scaling operations and enhancing financial strategy under Ratigan’s leadership.

Spark’s Take on WRAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRAP is a Neutral.

Wrap Technologies is currently facing financial and operational challenges, as reflected in its low financial performance and valuation scores. While there are signs of operational improvements and strategic initiatives, the overall financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s score. Technical analysis provides some hope, but the risks associated with high volatility and negative earnings suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on WRAP stock, click here.

More about Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools. The company offers cutting-edge solutions like the BolaWrap® 150, a device designed to aid law enforcement in managing critical incidents without resorting to higher-force options. Wrap also provides Wrap Reality® VR, a training simulator for first responders, and WrapVision, a body-worn camera and evidence management system, all aimed at enhancing public safety and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 152,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $77.89M

For an in-depth examination of WRAP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue