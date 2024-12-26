Wrap Technologies Announces Key Decisions at Annual Meeting

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Wrap Technologies ( (WRAP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wrap Technologies held its Annual Meeting on December 23, 2024, where stockholders approved all proposals, including the election of five directors, the ratification of HTL International, LLC as independent auditors, an amendment to increase shares under the 2017 Equity Compensation Plan, and a proposal to adjourn the meeting if necessary for further proxy solicitation.

More about Wrap Technologies

YTD Price Performance: -49.84%

Average Trading Volume: 216,300

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $71.35M

