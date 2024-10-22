WOTSO Property Director Increases Stake with New Acquisition

WOTSO Property (AU:WOT) has released an update.

WOTSO Property has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Joseph Glew, who acquired an additional 1,413,030 ordinary securities, bringing his total holdings to 36,854,835. The acquisition was a result of receiving WOT securities from BlackWall Limited as a dividend in specie. This move is likely to draw attention from investors interested in the company’s stock performance and strategic developments.

For further insights into AU:WOT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.