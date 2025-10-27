Worley Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Worley Limited ( (AU:WOR) ) has shared an announcement.

Worley Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 18,560,768 securities have been repurchased, with an additional 213,599 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting a strong financial position and confidence in its future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WOR) stock is a Buy with a A$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Worley Limited stock, see the AU:WOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Worley Limited

Worley Limited operates in the engineering and construction industry, providing project delivery and consulting services to the resources and energy sectors. The company focuses on delivering sustainable solutions and innovative technologies to its clients globally.

YTD Price Performance: 8.66%

Average Trading Volume: 2,033,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.41B

See more insights into WOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue