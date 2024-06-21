Worldwide Healthcare Trust Buys Back Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has successfully purchased 591,103 of its own shares at 356.35 pence per share, which will be added to treasury. Following the buyback, the company’s total issued share count stands at 601,665,200 with 531,297,312 voting rights. This move follows the authorization granted at the company’s last Annual General Meeting and impacts shareholders’ calculations for disclosing their interests.

For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.