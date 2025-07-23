World Kinect Appoints Gregory Piper to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 17, 2025, World Kinect Corporation appointed Gregory F. Piper to its Board of Directors, where he will also serve on the Compensation Committee. Mr. Piper brings over 35 years of experience in the global energy, commodity, and agriculture sectors, which is expected to be a strategic asset for the company. His extensive background includes leadership roles at CP Energy and Gavilon Energy, where he managed significant strategic initiatives and transactions. This appointment is anticipated to strengthen World Kinect’s industry positioning and operational expertise.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKC) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on World Kinect stock, see the WKC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WKC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKC is a Neutral.

World Kinect’s overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance and strong technical momentum. However, high valuation concerns and challenges in certain business segments weigh on the score. Positive corporate events and strategic initiatives provide potential for future growth.

More about World Kinect

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy management company offering fulfillment and related services to more than 150,000 customers across the aviation, marine, and land-based transportation sectors. The company also supplies natural gas and power in the United States and Europe along with a broad suite of sustainability-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 648,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.6B

