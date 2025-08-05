World Co. Reports Strong Summer Sales Boosting FY2025 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

WORLD CO ( (JP:3612) ) just unveiled an update.

World Co., Ltd. reported a positive performance for the first half of FY2025, with domestic sales increasing by 101.2% compared to the same period last year. The company saw strong demand for summer merchandise, particularly lightweight clothing and heat-relief items, which boosted sales in both store and online channels. The company’s strategic promotional sales and favorable weather conditions contributed to this growth, despite the exclusion of Laxus Technologies from their online sales figures.

More about WORLD CO

World Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on both physical and online sales channels. The company offers a range of products, including apparel and lifestyle goods, with a market focus on domestic retail sales in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 140,954

Current Market Cap: Yen95.39B

