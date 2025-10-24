World Chess PLC Announces New Share Subscription Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from World Chess PLC ( (GB:CHSS) ).

World Chess PLC has announced an agreement with an existing shareholder for the subscription of 14,285,714 new ordinary shares at €0.014 per share, totaling €200,000. This move indicates a reaffirmed confidence in the company by its shareholders and is expected to enhance its market presence as the shares will be traded on the London Stock Exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHSS) stock is a Sell with a £1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on World Chess PLC stock, see the GB:CHSS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHSS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHSS is a Underperform.

World Chess PLC’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively suggest significant risks for potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHSS stock, click here.

More about World Chess PLC

World Chess PLC is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and the official commercial partner of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The company is known for organizing FIDE Championship Matches in the USA and the UK and has signed significant media partnerships in the chess industry. World Chess develops Armageddon, a chess league for prime-time television, and operates worldchess.com, the official FIDE-rated gaming platform.

Average Trading Volume: 2,446,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.43M

See more insights into CHSS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue