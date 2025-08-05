Worksport Sets New Production Record in July

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 5, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced a new 4-week production record, having produced 2,499 tonneau covers in July, more than doubling its March output. This achievement highlights the company’s operational efficiency and scaling capabilities, as it was accomplished without increasing headcount. The growth is driven by strong market demand for Worksport’s AL4 premium tonneau cover, positioning the company to potentially surpass $20 million in revenue this year. Additionally, Worksport plans to launch its SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR portable power system later in 2025, targeting a $13 billion market in clean energy and portable power. A major U.S. construction company is piloting these products, indicating potential for significant future revenue contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s overall score of 54 reflects its strong revenue growth and positive strategic initiatives, tempered by persistent profitability challenges and cash flow management issues. The company shows promise with innovation and market expansion, but must address operational efficiency to realize its full potential.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator specializing in hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors. The company designs and produces tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating and cooling solutions, with a focus on capitalizing on the growing shift towards clean energy integrations.

Average Trading Volume: 287,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.38M

