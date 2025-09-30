Worksport Expands B2B Operations with Dealer Network Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 30, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced a significant expansion in its business-to-business (B2B) operations, reporting a 42% increase in its active dealer network within one quarter and a 25% monthly geometric growth in B2B revenue since the beginning of 2025. The company also highlighted its strategic focus on higher-margin branded products, resulting in record gross margin growth from 11% in Q4 2024 to 31% in July 2025. Worksport is preparing to launch new products, including the HD3 Tonneau Cover and clean-tech solutions like the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System, aiming to strengthen its position in the clean energy and EV support markets.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives are positive, but profitability, cash flow challenges, and a negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the stock’s overall score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies. The company offers a variety of products including tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport is actively involved in the clean energy sector and has partnerships with major companies such as Hyundai. They aim to capitalize on the growing shift towards clean energy integrations with their proprietary solar solutions and mobile energy storage systems.

Average Trading Volume: 430,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.65M

