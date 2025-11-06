Workiva Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Workiva Inc. ( (WK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Workiva Inc. presented to its investors.

Workiva Inc., a leading AI-powered platform, specializes in providing solutions for transparency, accountability, and trust, primarily serving finance, accounting, sustainability, risk, and audit teams across various organizations. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Workiva Inc. reported a total revenue of $224 million, marking a 21% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also saw a significant rise in subscription and support revenue by 23% year-over-year.

Key financial highlights include a non-GAAP operating margin of 12.7%, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s 4.1%. The company also achieved a GAAP net income of $3 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $17 million in the third quarter of 2024. Furthermore, Workiva’s customer base continues to expand, with a 42% increase in customers with annual contract values exceeding $500,000.

Workiva’s strategic initiatives include a share repurchase plan, under which the company repurchased $10 million worth of Class A common stock during the quarter. Additionally, the company announced a leadership change with Michael Pinto appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer, succeeding Michael Hawkins, who will step down after 15 years with the company.

Looking ahead, Workiva has raised its full-year 2025 guidance for both revenue and operating margin, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory and operational efficiency. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $234 million and $236 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin projected between 16.7% and 17.5%.

