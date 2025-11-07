WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD ( (WOK) ) just unveiled an update.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD has successfully regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement as of November 4, 2025. This compliance was achieved by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for its Class A Ordinary Shares over a consecutive 10-day period, effectively closing the matter with Nasdaq and stabilizing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (WOK) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WORK Medical Technology Group LTD stock, see the WOK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WOK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by the company’s poor financial performance and negative technical indicators. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events further limits positive factors. The stock’s low valuation score reflects uncertainty due to missing P/E and dividend yield data.

To see Spark’s full report on WOK stock, click here.

More about WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and provision of advanced medical devices and solutions. The company is based in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Average Trading Volume: 259,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.57M

For detailed information about WOK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue