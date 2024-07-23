Woodside Energy Maintains Guidance, Expands LNG Reach

Woodside Energy Group (AU:WDS) has released an update.

Woodside Energy Group reports a slight 1% decrease in quarterly production due to maintenance and outages, but maintains its full-year production guidance with quarterly revenue up by 2%. Major projects are advancing, with first oil achieved at the Sangomar Project and the Scarborough Energy Project over two-thirds complete, aiming for first LNG cargo in 2026. The company also secured a $1 billion loan for the Scarborough Project and expanded its LNG portfolio by agreeing to acquire Tellurian and its Driftwood LNG development.

