Woodbois Pursues Debt Resolution with Nykredit Bank

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Woodbois Limited ( (GB:WBI) ) just unveiled an update.
Woodbois Limited is actively engaged in discussions with Nykredit Bank A/S to settle outstanding debts, following a previous announcement regarding their financial obligations. The loan repayment has been postponed as the company seeks a mutually beneficial resolution, though there is no guarantee of an agreement.
More about Woodbois Limited
Woodbois Limited operates within the timber and forestry industry, focusing on the production and distribution of sustainable hardwood and related products. The company’s market focus includes environmentally sustainable practices and efficient forest management.
YTD Price Performance: -37.50%
Average Trading Volume: 65,544,837
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £7.21M
Find detailed analytics on WBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.