Woodbois Pursues Debt Resolution with Nykredit Bank

Woodbois Limited ( (GB:WBI) ) just unveiled an update.

Woodbois Limited is actively engaged in discussions with Nykredit Bank A/S to settle outstanding debts, following a previous announcement regarding their financial obligations. The loan repayment has been postponed as the company seeks a mutually beneficial resolution, though there is no guarantee of an agreement.

More about Woodbois Limited

Woodbois Limited operates within the timber and forestry industry, focusing on the production and distribution of sustainable hardwood and related products. The company’s market focus includes environmentally sustainable practices and efficient forest management.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 65,544,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.21M

