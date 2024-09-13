Woodbois Limited Reports Shift in Major Holdings

Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) has released an update.

Woodbois Limited has announced a change in major holdings, with Spreadex Ltd adjusting its financial instruments resulting in a change from 4.1838% to 3.7289% total voting rights. This shift occurred on September 11, 2024, and was officially notified the following day. Spreadex Ltd, a UK-based company, is a well-known provider of spread betting and CFD trading services.

For further insights into GB:WBI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.