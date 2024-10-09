Woodbois Limited Faces AIM Trading Suspension

Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) has released an update.

Woodbois Limited has announced the immediate resignation of Canaccord Genuity as its nominated adviser and broker, leading to a suspension of trading of the company’s securities on the AIM market. The company is actively seeking a replacement adviser to avoid cancellation of its ordinary shares trading on AIM after one month. Woodbois, a Guernsey-based leader in the timber industry, is working to address the issue and will update stakeholders in due course.

