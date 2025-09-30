Wonderful Sky Financial Group’s AGM Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1260) ) is now available.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, were passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. This successful AGM reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic initiatives and operational stability.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of investor relations and financial communications services. The company focuses on assisting clients with public relations, corporate communications, and financial advisory services, catering primarily to companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

