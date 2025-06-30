Wonderful Sky Financial Group Reports Profit Turnaround in 2025 Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1260) ) just unveiled an update.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a revenue of HK$190,836,000, a decrease from the previous year’s HK$239,055,000. Despite the decline in revenue, the company achieved a profit of HK$41,221,000, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$66,500,000, indicating a positive turnaround in its financial performance.

More about Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive financial public relations services.

Average Trading Volume: 489,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$483.6M

See more data about 1260 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue