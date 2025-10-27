WonderFi Updates on Robinhood Acquisition Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WonderFi Technologies Inc ( (TSE:WNDR) ) has shared an update.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. has announced an update on its transaction with Robinhood Markets, Inc., where Robinhood will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of WonderFi. The companies are working on post-closing integration to deploy Robinhood’s proprietary technology, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals. This acquisition is anticipated to enhance WonderFi’s service offerings and market positioning, benefiting its stakeholders by integrating advanced technology and expanding its reach in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WNDR) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WonderFi Technologies Inc stock, see the TSE:WNDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WNDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WNDR is a Neutral.

WonderFi Technologies Inc’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth and robust gross profit margin. However, the company’s ongoing struggles with profitability and cash flow management, combined with a negative P/E ratio, weigh heavily on its valuation. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, further contributing to a moderate overall score.

More about WonderFi Technologies Inc

WonderFi Technologies Inc. is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, managing over $1.9 billion in client assets. The company offers regulated trading platforms for global crypto participants, providing trading, payments, and decentralized products such as blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications. WonderFi owns market-leading brands like Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca, and is strategically positioned to capture market and wallet share in the digital asset space.

Average Trading Volume: 623,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$209.2M

