Wolters Kluwer Finalizes Share Capital Reduction

Wolters Kluwer N.V., a global leader in professional information services, has successfully completed a share capital reduction by cancelling 10 million treasury-held ordinary shares, resulting in a new total of 238,516,153 issued shares. The company, which reported €5.6 billion in annual revenues for 2023 and operates in over 40 countries, now holds 0.98% of its total issued ordinary shares in treasury, mainly for capital reduction and to meet obligations under share-based incentive schemes.

