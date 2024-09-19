Wolters Kluwer Continues Major Share Buyback

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer has recently bought back 132,097 of its own shares for €20.7 million, with the average price per share being €156.50, as part of its ambitious €1 billion share buyback program for 2024. To date, the company has repurchased a total of 5,028,107 shares at an average price of €146.45, amounting to €736.4 million. These shares are to be held as treasury shares and may be canceled for capital reduction purposes.

