WNS Shares Transition to NYSE Trading

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has released an update.

WNS (Holdings) Limited has announced that following the termination of its American Depositary Share (ADS) facility, its ordinary shares have commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘WNS’. The change took effect on March 27, 2024, marking a new phase for the company’s stock availability to investors. WNS has also provided a list of frequently asked questions on its website to assist shareholders with the transition.

