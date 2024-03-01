WM Technology Appoints Susan Echard as Interim CFO

The latest announcement is out from WM Technology (MAPS).

WM Technology, Inc. announced a shift in their financial leadership with the appointment of Susan Echard as the interim Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26, 2024. Echard, a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience and a partner at SeatonHill since 2021, steps in following the removal of Mary Hoitt by SeatonHill, the CFO services firm engaged by WM Technology. Echard’s extensive background includes roles as CFO at multiple companies, and she will serve as the principal financial and accounting officer for WM Technology while they search for a permanent CFO. Her appointment carries a monthly retainer fee and indemnification as per the Executive Services Agreement.

