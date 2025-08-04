Wizz Air Reports Increased Passenger Numbers and Strategic Realignments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wizz Air Holdings ( (GB:WIZZ) ) has provided an announcement.

In July 2025, Wizz Air carried 6.35 million passengers, marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year, despite a slight decrease in load factor due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The airline continues to reduce its CO2 emissions per passenger kilometer and has announced strategic changes, including suspending Abu Dhabi services, resuming Tel Aviv routes, and expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe with new bases and routes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIZZ) stock is a Buy with a £22.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wizz Air Holdings stock, see the GB:WIZZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIZZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIZZ is a Neutral.

Wizz Air Holdings’ stock score is driven by a strong valuation and positive corporate events, despite technical analysis indicating some caution. Financial recovery is promising but tempered by high leverage and geopolitical challenges.

More about Wizz Air Holdings

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a prominent European airline known for its sustainability efforts. The company primarily operates in the airline industry, offering passenger air travel services with a strong market focus on Central and Eastern Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.3B

