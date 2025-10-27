Wison Engineering Terminates Contract with Lukoil Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2236) ) just unveiled an update.

Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. announced the termination of its contract with Lukoil’s subsidiary due to sanctions imposed by the UK and the US. Despite the contract’s termination, which accounted for a small percentage of the company’s revenue and profit, Wison Engineering expects no significant adverse impact on its overall business operations or financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2236) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:2236 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd.

Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on engineering services. It operates in the engineering sector, providing procurement and construction services, with a market focus that includes contracts with major oil companies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,588,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.89B

Find detailed analytics on 2236 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue