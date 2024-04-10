Wishpond Technologies Sets Financial Results Date

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSE:WISH) has released an update.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd., renowned for its integrated online marketing solutions, has scheduled the release of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, on April 18, 2024. Alongside the announcement, the company will host a video conference call to discuss the results, featuring CEO Ali Tajskandar and CFO David Pais. The firm, catering to over 4,000 clients, is recognized for its AI-driven marketing technology and stable subscription-based revenue model.

