Wiseway Group Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG), a leading provider of logistics solutions, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 28th, at their Chipping Norton office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy, as key business matters affecting their investments will be discussed. The company’s continued growth and strategic positioning in the Australia-Asia Pacific trade industry make this meeting particularly significant for stakeholders.

