WiseTech Global Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition and Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wisetech Global ( (AU:WTC) ) has shared an announcement.

WiseTech Global announced a change in director’s interest, with Ms. Sandra Hook acquiring 38 shares of the company. The announcement also corrected previous errors regarding her interests in the company’s shares. WiseTech Global confirmed compliance with necessary disclosure arrangements for directors’ notifiable interests, ensuring transparency and adherence to ASX listing rules, which underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WTC) stock is a Buy with a A$132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wisetech Global stock, see the AU:WTC Stock Forecast page.

More about Wisetech Global

WiseTech Global is a prominent developer and provider of software solutions for the logistics, global trade, and supply chain industry. The company serves over 17,000 logistics companies across 193 countries, including major global third-party logistics providers and freight forwarders. WiseTech Global is dedicated to innovation, having introduced over 5,700 product enhancements to its CargoWise application suite in the last five years, aiming to improve productivity, functionality, integration, and compliance across global supply chains.

Average Trading Volume: 835,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.19B

See more insights into WTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue