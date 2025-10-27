WiseTech Global Under Investigation for Alleged Share Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wisetech Global ( (AU:WTC) ) just unveiled an update.

WiseTech Global Ltd has announced that its Sydney office was visited by officers from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Australian Federal Police, executing a search warrant related to alleged trading in WiseTech shares by Richard White and three employees. While no charges have been laid and there are no allegations against the company itself, WiseTech has committed to fully cooperating with the investigation.

More about Wisetech Global

WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions for the logistics, global trade, and supply chain industry. The company serves over 17,000 logistics companies across 193 countries, including major global third-party logistics providers and freight forwarders. WiseTech is known for its innovative software solutions that enhance productivity, functionality, and compliance in supply chains.

YTD Price Performance: -29.14%

Average Trading Volume: 845,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.58B

