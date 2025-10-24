WiseTech Global Director Adjusts Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wisetech Global ( (AU:WTC) ) has issued an update.

WiseTech Global Limited announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Richard White, who disposed of 600,900 ordinary shares through on-market trades. This transaction, conducted between October 17 and October 23, 2025, reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s holdings, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

WiseTech Global Limited operates in the technology industry, specializing in software solutions for the logistics sector. The company focuses on providing innovative software products that enhance supply chain efficiency and management.

Average Trading Volume: 835,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.19B

