WISeKey Finalizes Business Combination for Nasdaq Listing of WISeSat.Space

WISeKey International Holding ( (CH:WIHN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WISeKey International Holding AG has finalized a business combination agreement with Columbus Acquisition Corp to list its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space Corp, on Nasdaq as WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. This strategic move aims to enhance WISeKey’s satellite-based cybersecurity and IoT ecosystem, with plans to expand its satellite constellation to 100 by 2030, thereby strengthening its position in secure space systems and technological sovereignty.

More about WISeKey International Holding

WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions. Based in Switzerland, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including SEALSQ Corp, WISeKey SA, WISeSat AG, WISe.ART Corp, and SEALCOIN AG, each specializing in various technology sectors such as semiconductors, secure authentication, space technologies, and blockchain NFTs. WISeKey is known for its comprehensive platform that secures digital identity ecosystems using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 0.10%

Average Trading Volume: 28,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF108.1M

