Wise PLC Announces Executive Share Disposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wise PLC Class A ( (GB:WISE) ) has shared an update.

Wise PLC has announced a transaction involving the disposal of Class A ordinary shares by Jessica Winter, the company’s General Counsel and a person discharging managerial responsibility. The transaction involved the sale of 5,000 shares at a price of £10.302278 each, totaling £51,511.39, and was conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This announcement reflects a change in shareholding by a key executive, which could have implications for investor perception and the company’s stock market performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WISE) stock is a Hold with a £1185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wise PLC Class A stock, see the GB:WISE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WISE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WISE is a Outperform.

Wise PLC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are significant strengths, driving its overall stock score. However, the stock faces technical challenges with bearish indicators, which may impact short-term performance. Valuation is slightly high, but justified by growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WISE stock, click here.

More about Wise PLC Class A

Average Trading Volume: 1,797,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.91B

See more data about WISE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue