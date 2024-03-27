WiSA Technologies Raises $2.3M and Expands Investor Base

An announcement from WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is now available.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. has successfully executed a securities purchase agreement yielding approximately $2.3 million through a combination of a registered direct offering and a private placement. The company sold over 62 million shares and pre-funded warrants for common stock, alongside warrants exercisable for up to 76 million shares. The warrants, pending stockholder approval, open the door for considerable expansion of common stock. Additionally, the company has committed to a stockholder meeting, restrictions on stock disposal, and a registration statement for the resale of the warrant shares, ensuring compliance and offering investors a tangible stake in future financings.

