Wipro Grants Restricted Stock Units to Subsidiary Employees

An update from Wipro Limited ( (IN:WIPRO) ) is now available.

Wipro Limited has announced the grant of 46,817 ADS Restricted Stock Units to employees of its subsidiary under the company’s 2024 Employee Stock Options, Performance Stock Unit, and Restricted Stock Unit Scheme. This move, effective from October 28, 2025, reflects Wipro’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent, potentially enhancing employee motivation and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. It focuses on delivering solutions that enable its clients to do business better, leveraging its industry-wide experience, deep technology expertise, comprehensive portfolio of services, and vertically aligned business model.

