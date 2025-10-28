Wipro Allots Equity Shares Under Stock Unit Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wipro Limited ( (IN:WIPRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Wipro Limited announced the allotment of 34,790 equity shares under its ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 and 7,366 equity shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007, following the exercise of employee stock options. This move reflects Wipro’s ongoing commitment to employee engagement and retention through equity-based incentives, potentially enhancing its competitive positioning in the technology sector.

Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. It offers a range of services including IT services, consulting, and business process outsourcing, focusing on delivering innovative solutions to clients across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 384,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2544.6B INR

