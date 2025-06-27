WinVest Corp Adjourns Stockholder Meeting to July 25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WinVest Corp ( (WINV) ) has provided an update.

On May 30, 2025, WinVest Acquisition Corp. adjourned its special meeting of stockholders to June 27, 2025, and further adjourned it to July 25, 2025, to allow more time for proxy solicitation. The meeting will address proposals related to a business combination involving WinVest, WinVest (BVI) Ltd., Xtribe PLC, and Xtribe (BVI) Ltd. Stockholders are encouraged to review the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and can vote online. The deadline for stock redemption requests is extended to July 23, 2025.

More about WinVest Corp

Average Trading Volume: 4,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $39.7M

