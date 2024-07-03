Winsome Resources Director’s Stock Holdings Shift

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has reported a significant change in Director Dr. Qingtao Zeng’s holdings, resulting from the exercise of vested performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. Dr. Zeng, along with entities he and his wife are connected to, has acquired 1,250,000 additional shares without any cash consideration, while concurrently disposing of various classes of performance rights.

