Winshear Gold Announces AGM Results and Stock Option Issuance

An announcement from Winshear Gold ( (TSE:WINS) ) is now available.

Winshear Gold Corp. recently held its Annual General Meeting where all matters were approved unanimously. The company announced the issuance of 1,600,000 incentive stock options to its Directors, Officers, and consultants, which represents 8.36% of its issued and outstanding share capital. This strategic move is part of Winshear’s Stock Option Plan, allowing for up to 10% of share capital to be issued as incentive stock options, potentially strengthening its leadership and aligning interests with stakeholders.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with projects in Canada and the UK, focusing on the discovery of economic mineral deposits to deliver long-term value for shareholders. The company is actively engaged in a regional scale exploration program for gold, nickel, copper, and PGE at its Thunder Bay Project in Ontario and is awaiting approval for a project in Scotland.

