WingArc1st Inc. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for 2025

An update from WingArc1st Inc. ( (JP:4432) ) is now available.

WingArc1st Inc. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025. The revision is primarily due to the consolidation of TRYSERVE Co., Ltd., which has resulted in a 3.3% increase in anticipated revenue to ¥28,500 million, and slight increases in EBITDA and profits. Additionally, to commemorate its 20th anniversary, the company will pay a commemorative dividend of ¥20.00 per share, elevating the total dividend forecast to ¥104.00 per share for the fiscal year, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

More about WingArc1st Inc.

WingArc1st Inc. operates in the software industry, focusing on data empowerment solutions that enhance business intelligence and data management processes.

YTD Price Performance: -5.85%

Average Trading Volume: 56,844

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen121.8B

