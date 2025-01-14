WingArc1st Inc. Reports Revenue Growth and Increased Dividends

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from WingArc1st Inc. ( (JP:4432) ).

WingArc1st Inc. reported a 9.8% increase in revenue for the nine months ending November 30, 2024, reaching 21,610 million yen. Despite a moderate rise in profits, the company revised its earnings forecasts and announced a significant increase in dividends per share, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about WingArc1st Inc.

WingArc1st Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the technology sector. The company focuses on software solutions and data management services, aiming to enhance business intelligence and operational efficiencies across various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -5.85%

Average Trading Volume: 56,844

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen121.8B

For a thorough assessment of 4432 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.